Iran exports over $1bn products in polymer industry last year

Speaking in a press conference of the First International Conference on Export Promotion of Polymer Industries on Monday, Masoud Jamali said that the country exported $1.31 billion worth of various products in polymer industry last year (ended March 20, 2021).

Turning to the exports problems overshadowing the country after sanctions period, he called on responsible officials to take effective steps in line with resolving problems facing exporters of polymer products to other countries.

It should be noted that the ceremony of honoring exemplary and model exporters in polymer industry will be held by the Export Commission of National Polymer Association of Iran on July 5-6 concurrent with the organizing the First International Conference on Export of Polymer Industry with the aim of appreciating the Small- and Medium-Sized Industries (SMEs) active in polymer industries.

MA/IRN84350370