Turning Iran-China pact into strategic coop. needs resolve

"Signing the strategic document with China is an important element of power generation within the framework of looking at Asia and Eurasia from a balanced and economically oriented foreign policy perspective," the Speaker of the Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf wrote in a post on his Twitter account on Sunday to comment on the signing of a 25-year cooperation agreement between Iran and China by the foreign ministers of the two countries in Tehran on Saturday.

Ghalibaf added, "Unfortunately, important opportunities have been lost so far, and now turning the strategic document into a strategic partnership requires serious will to ensure the economic benefits for the Iranian people."

KI/5177057