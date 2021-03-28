Iran to coop. with regional countries in horse racing

The Head of Iran's Equestrian Federation Masoud Khalili said on Sunday that Iran is working with Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkey and a number of other regional countries to establish a ground route for moving horses in a bid to increase chances of holding regional horse racing events.

Given the high cost of air transport of horses, Iran and some Eurasian countries have agreed to form a group to pave the way for ground transport of horses which save money when holding foreign racing events, he added, saying that the formation of this group allows regional countries to participate in international races.

He noted that different types of horse racing are currently held in many provinces of Iran, adding that however, the pandemic has made holding international races and using foreign coaches and referees currently impossible.

Khalili expressed hope that next month an international horse racing with the presence of 20 countries would be held in Iran.

