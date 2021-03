In a tweet on Fri., Hossein Amir-Abdollahian wrote, “USA, France & KSA pursue 'weak Gov' policy along w/ weakening Resistance in #Lebanon construing as the ties normalization w/Israel & Lebanon's debilitation.”

“Trio of Resistance-Army-Gov in Lebanon is the main victor. #Iran supports Lebanese dynamic security, stability & economy,” he added.

MA/5175869