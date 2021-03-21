  1. Iran
COVID-19 infects 7,260, kills 73 in Iran in 24 hours

TEHRAN, Mar. 21 (MNA) – The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 7,260 COVID-19 new infections and 73 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Sunday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 1,801,065 with the death toll standing at 61,797.

According to Lari, 3,858 patients are in critical condition while over 1,543,119 patients have recovered.

So far, over 12.1 million tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, more than 123.5 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths passing 2.7 million and recoveries nearing 100 million.

