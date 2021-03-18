IAEA confirms operation of IR4 centrifuges at Natanz facility

The United Nations' nuclear watchdog said Wednesday it has confirmed that Iran has begun operating a cascade of advanced centrifuges at Natanz nuclear facility.

International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi told member delegations that Iran has “begun feeding a newly installed cascade of 174 IR-4 centrifuges" to enrich uranium hexafluoride gas up to 5% U-235 uranium, the Vienna-based organization said.

No solution to current impasse unless US removes sanctions: Shamkhani

The Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani said there will be no way out of the current impasse over the Iranian nuclear program unless the United States removes its cruel sanctions.

He made the remarks in a tweet and a reaction to the French Foreign Minister, who claimed that the "tactical problems" and "Iran's internal situation" are hindering the progress of the JCPOA talks.

Biden wants to gain concessions by putting pressure on Iran: Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister said that US President Joe Biden wants to gain new concessions and privileges by putting pressure on the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Speaking in an interview with ‘Politico’ Periodical on Wed., Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif reiterated that new US administration under Biden wants to gain new privileges from the Islamic Republic of Iran by exerting pressures on the country.

Security, border coop. important issues for Tehran, Islamabad

A senior Iranian Parliamentary advisor stressed that security and border cooperation are important issues between Iran and Pakistan.

Hossein Amir Abdullahian, Special Assistant to the Iranian Parliament’s Speaker and Director General of International Affairs of the Parliament met and held talks with Rahim Hayat Qureshi, Ambassador of the Republic of Pakistan to Tehran.

Iran able to meet Pakistan's energy demand: Imran Khan

Pakistani PM considered the geographical location of his country to be dependent on regional lasting peace and security and said Pakistan's energy needs are possible to be met through the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iran waiting for US actions about lifting sanctions: Rouhani

Stating that Iran is waiting for US actions about sanctions, President Rouhani said that the Americans have repeatedly stated that the measures taken by the former administration were wrong, but this is not enough for Iran.

Leader urges IRGC to keep up 'great efforts'

Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has hailed the strong efforts by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps in defending the Islamic Revolution, calling on the elite force to keep up the good work.

In a congratulatory message on the occasion of the Guardians’ Day, Ayatollah Khamenei expressed gratitude to the selfless efforts of the IRGC members in defending the country and called on them to strongly continue this path.

“Greetings to all the guards… God willing, you will always be victorious; keep up the good work strongly,” the Leader’s message reads.

MR