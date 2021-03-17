US wants to unite world against Iran using JCPOA: MP

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency on Wed., Ja’far Ghaderi noted that the JCPOA is problematic for the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Regarding the consequences of negotiating with the United States without returning to JCPOA and fulfilling its commitments, he said, "Without lifting of sanctions imposed against Iran, not only US presence in JCPOA does not solve any problem, but also it is problematic."

Using the tools at its disposal, the United States can unite countries of the world against Iran by participating in JCPOA talks, he said, adding that if Iran returns to JCPOA, there will be an opportunity for the United States to form a global alliance against Iran in international arena.

If the United States does not return to JCPOA, the possibility of such an alliance against Iran is very low. China and many non-aligned countries will not join such an alliance, he added.

The impact of sanctions on the country's economy is about 30 percent, but most economic problems lie inside the country and effective steps should be taken by the government officials to solve it, Ghaderi added.

