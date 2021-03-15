No need for further negotiations on JCPOA: Zarif

“If the United States returns to the implementation of JCPOA, immediately, we will be ready to return to full implementation of our commitments. It is simple, we do not need further negotiations", Said Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a video conference with European Union.

Zarif also referred to the unilateral withdrawal of the US from the JCPOA despite opposition from other parties to the nuclear deal as well as the Islamic Republic's adherence to its obligations under the JCPOA, stressing Europe's responsibility to uphold the agreement.

Unlike Iran and the United States, Europeans are accustomed to compromising, Zarif said and added that the Americans are used to imposing sanctions and Iranians are used to resisting, so it is time to decide whether both sides should compromise and return to the commitments under the deal or continue on their path.

Criticizing the policies of the US governments towards the Islamic Republic of Iran, Foreign Minister Zarif stated that the administration of US President Joe Biden did not perform differently from the administration of former US President Donald Trump.

