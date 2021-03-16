  1. Politics
Turkey supporting Iran in face of sanctions: Cavusoglu

Turkey supporting Iran in face of sanctions: Cavusoglu

TEHRAN, Mar. 16 (MNA) – Hoping for the revival of the JCPOA, the Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu reiterated Ankara's continued support for Iran in the face of the unilateral sanctions.

He made the remarks in the "Tehran Dialogue Forum" held online in Tehran on Tuesday.

The Turkish FM emphasized the cooperation between the countries of the region, especially between Turkey and Iran, as well.

Considering the Covid-19 pandemic and the need for international and regional cooperation in controlling the disease, he added: "Increasing regional cooperation is in everyone's interest."

He divided the politics of the countries in the region into constructive and non-constructive and noted that constructive policies can be a stimulus for peace and diplomacy.

"Iran and Turkey, as two important regional powers, have continued their close political talks on regional issues, and despite some differences that are natural; they never stopped interacting with each other," Cavusoglu said.

He said that Turkey supports the US tendency for returning back to the JCPOA and hoped for the deal's revival.

Despite all the claims that it wants to return to the JCPOA, the United States has not yet taken any tangible steps in this regard and continues to stubbornly impose sanctions on Iran.

