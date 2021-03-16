Rouhani hails CBI efforts in face of sanctions amid pandemic

"With the efforts made by officials and the nation's resistance, the country has well passed the difficult condition of sanctions and economic war,” Rouhani said in a session with the officials of the Central Bank of Iran on Tuesday.

The president expressed special thanks to the CBI governor and authorities who have been struggling in the face of the inhumane sanctions imposed by the United States against and Iran that prevented the country from purchasing coronavirus vaccine.

He underlined that such relentless efforts should not be ignored and no one should distort the facts of the country's history in the face of the economic war.

Rouhani noted that the government is doing its best to lift the sanctions and will not miss a single moment.

"It is difficult to move in this direction and it has its own challenges,” he said but assured that the situation will be way better in the next fiscal year, which starts on March 21.

The president concluded by urging people and authorities to follow the instructions of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and join hands to overcome the existing problems.

