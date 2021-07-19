Three Iranian sailors freed from prison in Karachi

Iran’s Consul General in Karachi of Pakistan Hassan Nourian broke the news on Monday and announced that three Iranian prisoners residing in Pakistan were freed from a prison in Karachi.

"Following the continuous and incessant pursuit of Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Karachi and in line with safeguarding the rights of Iranians abroad, three Iranian sailors were released from prison in Karachi, Pakistan, and returned to home by Iran’s National Flag Carrier (Iran Air),” he wrote in his Twitter account.

