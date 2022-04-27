Electrocution kills, injures 26 in India temple procession

The accident occurred when the temple chariot came in contact with a high-transmission live wire in Thanjavur district, police said, BBC reported.

Two children were among the dead. Officials said the toll could go up as some of the injured were critical.

A case has been lodged and police have opened an investigation.

Fire and rescue services official Bhanupriya, who uses only one name, told BBC Tamil that a generator which was powering the chariot got stuck on a curve in the road. While adjusting it, the top of the chariot came in contact with the high-voltage wire.

Eyewitnesses said the toll could have been much higher if it had not been for a puddle of water on the road - around 50 devotees walking alongside the chariot had stepped aside mere seconds earlier to avoid it.

