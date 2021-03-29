Massive explosion in Indonesia refinery injures 20

A massive explosion at the Balongan oil refinery owned by the Pertamina company, an Indonesian state-owned oil and natural gas corporation, occurred in Indonesia's Indramayu area in West Java province on early Monday, Sputnik reported.

Four people, who were nearby when the blast occured, were injured in a fire that erupted after the explosion. They were hospitalized with burns, according to a statement issued by Pertamina.

The company said that the residents of neighboring districts were evacuated.

According to The Indonesia Antara news agency citing local emergency authorities, at least 20 people were injured in the fire, with five of them receiving serious burns.

The cause behind the massive blast remains unclear, although Pertamina outlined that "at the time of the incident, it was raining heavily, with lightning".

KI/PR