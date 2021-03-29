  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
Mar 29, 2021, 11:31 AM

Massive explosion in Indonesia refinery injures 20

Massive explosion in Indonesia refinery injures 20

TEHRAN, Mar. 29 (MNA) – A massive explosion at an Indonesian state-owned oil and natural gas corporation on early Monday injured more than 20 people.

A massive explosion at the Balongan oil refinery owned by the Pertamina company, an Indonesian state-owned oil and natural gas corporation, occurred in Indonesia's Indramayu area in West Java province on early Monday,  Sputnik reported.

Four people, who were nearby when the blast occured, were injured in a fire that erupted after the explosion. They were hospitalized with burns, according to a statement issued by Pertamina.

The company said that the residents of neighboring districts were evacuated.

According to The Indonesia Antara news agency citing local emergency authorities, at least 20 people were injured in the fire, with five of them receiving serious burns.

The cause behind the massive blast remains unclear, although Pertamina outlined that "at the time of the incident, it was raining heavily, with lightning".

KI/PR

News Code 171480
Kamal Iranidoost

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News