Directed by Iranian filmmaker Baran Sarmad, the Iranian short ‘Spotted Yellow’ has made its way to the 14th edition of the Glasgow Short Film Festival Scotland.

This Scottish cinematic event will take place from 24 to 28 March 2021.

Spotted Yellow tells the story of Roya, a young girl with a yellow spot on her face. One day she feels the signs of a real giraffe in her life. And her normal life is slowly changing.

