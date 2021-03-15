'Weekend' wins at 26th Hong Kong Film Awards

Directed by Ariyo Motevagheh, 'Weekend' narrates the story of two families that have gone on an outing to the park, but it turns out that they are there for something else.

The film previously was screened at the competition section of the 51st Nashville International Film Festival in Tennessee, the 17th Sedicicortot Festival in the section for Iranian films as well as the Tryon International Film Festival in the US.

'Weekend' has won the Graveyard Shift Award from the Nashville Film Festival and the Best Fiction Short Film Award from the artistic events of Sedicicortot and Tryon.

Moreover, the special award of the International Festival of One Shot in Armenia has been given to 'Weekend.

