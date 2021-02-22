Iran, S Korea reach new agreement on easing money transfer

In a session held on Monday at the request of South Korean Embassy in Iran, Governor of Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Abdolnaser Hemmati and South Korean Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran conferred on the way of transferring and using a part of Iranian financial resources in South Korea.

At this meeting, necessary agreements were made regarding the transfer of financial resources to the desired destinations. In addition, the decisions of Central Bank of Iran (CBI) regarding the volume of transferred financial resources and the destination banks were announced to the South Korean banks.

For his part, South Korean ambassador to Iran announced that his country is ready to take all necessary measures to use all of Iran's banking resources in South Korea and there are no ceilings or restrictions in this regard.

Welcoming the change of approach of South Korea, Governor of Central Bank Abdolnaser Hemmati stated that although Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes the change in approach of countries and increased cooperation, the legal pursuits of this bank to claim damages due to non-cooperation of Korean banks in the recent years will remain in place, so that Korean side should make its utmost effort to eliminate the negative record occurred between the two countries in this regard.

