Mar 7, 2021, 4:42 PM

China reiterates call on US to remove anti-Iran sanctions

TEHRAN, Mar. 07 (MNA) – China hopes the US will take sincere actions on Iran, including the removal of unilateral sanctions, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Sunday.

Wang made the remarks at a virtual press conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, CGTN reported.

The Chinese diplomat said the Iranian nuclear issue is a sensitive issue that affects the whole situation in West Asia and the Persian Gulf region.

"We hope the US side will demonstrate sincerity by taking actions as quickly as possible, including removing the unjustified unilateral sanctions and the 'long-arm jurisdiction' on third-party entities and individuals," he noted. 

