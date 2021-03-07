China reiterates call on US to remove anti-Iran sanctions

Wang made the remarks at a virtual press conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, CGTN reported.

The Chinese diplomat said the Iranian nuclear issue is a sensitive issue that affects the whole situation in West Asia and the Persian Gulf region.

"We hope the US side will demonstrate sincerity by taking actions as quickly as possible, including removing the unjustified unilateral sanctions and the 'long-arm jurisdiction' on third-party entities and individuals," he noted.

MR/PR