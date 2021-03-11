Iranian nation winner of ‘war of wills’: Pres. Rouhani

Speaking on Thursday in the inaugural ceremony of a number of national projects on the occasion of the anniversary of Prophet Muhammad’s first revelation, Eid al-Mab’ath, Rouhani reiterated that noble nation of the country defused effects of sanctions imposed by the US government with their resistance and perseverance.

He said that today the new US rulers are constantly admitting that the policy of “maximum pressure” pursued by the US former administration against Iran has failed.

Rouhani also cited a verse from the Holy Quran which calls on all the freedom-seekers across the world to stand up against oppression, promising that the Almighty God will grant them victory.

Referring to the unilateral US sanctions on Iran over the past three years, Rouhani said, “Our people went through very difficult days, especially economically, but they achieved great and brilliant victories in moral, political and legal arenas.”

He touched upon the need to observe the prophetic ethics of the Holy Prophet of Islam, noting that Prophet Muhammad is a mercy for all human beings and all the worlds, and the world is even using his mercy today.

He pointed to the spread of coronavirus in the country and seized the opportunity to express his thanks to the medical staff who took giant stride in containing the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, disease across the country.

