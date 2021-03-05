Leader calls on people to observe health protocols

He made the remarks after planting two fruit saplings this morning to mark National Arbor Day.

Leader annually plants saplings on March 6, which is the National Tree Planting Day (Arbor Day) and marks the start of the National Week of Natural Resources (March 6-13).

Ayatollah Khamanei described plants as an important factor in the development of civilization, noting that Islam assigns great importance to plant saplings as a good act.

Expressing regret over destroying forests and natural resources by those who only think of their own profits, he urged all people and officials to stand against acts that damage the environment.

Elsewhere, the Leader referred to the COVID-19 pandemic, saying “Last year, during Nowruz, people fully observed recommendations and repelled a great danger but this year, the danger has increased and is more extensive; so all people should observe the recommendations.”

Whatever the Coronavirus Prevention and Combat Headquarters says should be implemented, he said, noting that he will definitely have no trips during Nowruz.

