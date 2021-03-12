'Careless Crime' to go on screen at Hong Kong Intl. FilmFest.

The synopsis of 'Careless Crime' reads, "Forty years ago, during the uprising to overthrow the Shah’s regime in Iran, protestors set fire to movie theatres as a way of showing opposition to Western culture. Many cinemas were burned down. In one tragic case, a theatre was set on fire with four hundred people inside, most of whom were burned alive. Forty years have passed and, in contemporary Iran, four individuals also decide to burn a cinema down. Their intended target is a theatre showing a film about an unearthed, unexploded missile. Will past and present meet?"

Written by Nasim Ahmadpour and Shahram Mokri, 'Careless Crime' won an award for Best Original Screenplay in the International Film Critics' Week (SIC) during the 77th Venice International Film Festival.

It has been accepted into the 2020 edition of Viennale Film Festival in Austria, too.

Founded in 1976, the Hong Kong International Film Festival (HKIFF) is Asia’s oldest international film festival and a pioneer in introducing Hong Kong, Chinese language and Asian cinema and filmmakers to the world.

Annually screening over 200 titles from more than 50 countries in approximately 10 major cultural venues across the territory, the Festival is one of Hong Kong’s largest cultural events. The festival features world and international premieres of Hong Kong and Asian films, and Asian premiers of international films. The festival has maintained its founding premise of bringing films to local audiences that they might not be aware of, and of introducing Hong Kong, Chinese language, and Asian films to the world.

During the 12-day extravaganza, over 190 titles from 58 countries and regions, of which 10 are world, 11 international and 43 Asian premieres, will be presented in close-to 230 screenings in theatres, and nearly 60 films are available through online platform.

The event will be held on April 1-12, 2021.

