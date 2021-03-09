1 killed, many injured in Baghdad terrorist attack: report

The Iraqi security media cell said security forces are investigating the incident that happened on Monday evening, Press TV reported.

The explosion was caused by two hand grenades that detonated in a garbage dump near the bridge, sources said.

The Iraqi news website Al-Ma’aloumah says the explosion struck the path used by Shia pilgrims to visit the holy shrine of their seventh imam, Musa al-Kadhim (PBUH), whose martyrdom anniversary falls on March 9 this year, in the al-Kadhimiya region.

Iraq's intelligence agency said it had arrested three members of a terror cell earlier in the day who were planning a suicide attack on pilgrims of Imam al-Kadhim.

Baghdad's Operation Command said the pilgrims will continue their annual march to the mosque.

A few hours after the incident, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi also visited the scene of the explosion.

The Monday explosion came the same day Pope Francis left Baghdad after a historic three-day visit to Iraq.

RHM/PR