May 19, 2021, 2:00 PM

Zionists fire at Lebanese army patrol in southern Lebanon

TEHRAN, May 19 (MNA) – Lebanese media reported that on Tuesday the Israeli army fired shots at a patrol of the Lebanese army near the technical fence at Al-Manara Gate in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli army fired shots on Tuesday at a patrol of the Lebanese army near the technical fence at Al-Manara Gate in southern Lebanon, the al-Manar local TV channel reported.

No casualties were reported so far.

The Lebanese Armed Forces have been working in close cooperation with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) to monitor the border between Lebanon and the occupied Palestinian territories  and ensure stability in the area amid deadly escalation between Israelis and Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, al-Manar TV reported.

Since the beginning of Israel's military campaign against Hamas last Monday, at least 213 people in the besieged Palestinian enclave have been killed, including 61 children.

Meanwhile, in Israel, 12 people were killed, including a five-year-old boy, a soldier, and three foreign nationals. 

