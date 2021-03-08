Iran has no direct or indirect contact with US

Addressing some rumors about Iran's positive signals to the West for negotiations, he said "What is going on in this area about the JCPOA is very sensitive."

"We had close talks with the remaining parties in the deal. Of course, we did not have a dialogue about the JCPOA with the Americans," he explained.

"Iran has not received a step-by-step plan for the JCPOA and does not consider such a plan in accordance with its policies."

In response to a question as to whether Iran has been invited to a meeting on Afghanistan at the United Nations, he said "We have not yet received an invitation."

