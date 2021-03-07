Headlines of Iranian Persian dailies on March 7

Ebtekar
Velayati receives Putin’s message to Ayatollah Khamenei
Etela’at
Pope meets with Ayatollah Sistani
Iraqi PM terms anti-Iranian sanctions inhumane, illegal
Putin’s message to Ayatollah Khamenei delivered to Velayati
Nasrallah expresses gratitude to Leader for regional stability
Iran
President urges people to continue observing health protocols
Pope meets with Ayatollah Sistani
Jomhoori Eslami
Pope thanks Ayatollah Sistani for defending peace, innocent people
President warns of new COVID-19 wave during Nowruz holidays
Kayhan
Pope, Ayatollah Sistani issue separate statements
Shahrvand
President says travel restrictions to stay in place during Nowruz holidays
Pope, Ayatollah Sistani meet
MR
Your Comment