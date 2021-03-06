IRIAF ready to defend security of Iranian skies: Cmdr.

Speaking in a local ceremony on Sat., he stated that fighter jets of Iran’s Air Force defended the economic regions of the country during the eight years of Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988).

Pilots of Air Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran are ready to defend the security of country's skies powerfully, Brigadier General Nasirzadeh reiterated.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the key role of Air Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran during the eight years of Sacred Defense and stated, “The Air Force's missions during the Sacred Defense period were of high variety. Supporting surface forces, protecting oil rigs and southern islands as well as escorting oil tankers were of the main missions of the Iranian Air Force during the eight years of Sacred Defense.”

Fighter jets of Iranian Air Force during the Sacred Defense, in addition to defending the sensitive and economic areas of the country, attacked the military and economic areas of Iraqi Ba'athist regime, he added.

Refineries and oil equipment of Iraq’s Ba'athist regime were repeatedly bombarded by Iranian fighter jets during the eight years of Sacred Defense and several military bases in Iraq were bombed as well, Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh noted.

