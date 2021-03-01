Iran Army Air Force receives military aircraft, helicopters

The Army Air Force received 10 helicopters, nine military aircraft and tens of jet engines on Monday, in a ceremony attended by Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami, IRIAF Commander Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, Commander of Army Ground Force Aviation Second Brigadier General Yousef Ghorbani.

The delivered equipment has been overhauled by the experts at the Ministry of Defense.

Speaking on the sidelines of the ceremony, General Nasirzadeh described the IRIAF as a dynamic, innovative, and self-sufficient sector, which is completely reliable for operational purposes.

"The delivery of several planes and helicopters to the force indicates the creativity of our experts with which we have optimized and upgraded our equipment,” the IRIAF commander noted.

He added, "The equipment delivered today by the Ministry of Defense to the Air Force and, of course, the clear horizon that we see in the field of scientific activities and support certainly plays a great role in improving the country's defense capability.”

“We will defend our country's borders in all circumstances in the best way," General Nasirzadeh stressed.

