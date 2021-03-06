It’s time to focus on political track to restore JCPOA

In a tweet on Saturday, Mikhail Ulyanov wrote, “#IAEA BoG is over. We managed to avoid confrontation and escalation. Verification in #Iran will continue. Now it’s high time to focus on political track in order to restore the #JCPOA. To this end informal consultations are needed in the format of all JCPOA participants and US.”

Former US President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the 2015 deal, more formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) which was signed by the five permanent members of the UN Security Council — the US, the UK, China, Russia, and France — plus Germany and the EU and reimposed sweeping economic sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Amid the Europeans’ lack of action, Iran took five steps to reduce its commitments to the deal while vowing that it will reverse the course as soon as the other parties live up to their commitments under the accord.

FA/5163053