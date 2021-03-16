Iranian, Russian labor ministers ink MoU in common areas

The joint cooperation agreement, which was inked by Iranian and Russian labor ministers via videoconference, Iranian Labor Minister Mohammad Shariatmadari and his Russian counterpart Anton Kotyakov emphasized on strengthening and bolstering bilateral relations between the two countries.

Fortunately, cooperation between Iran and Russia in the political and regional fields is at a good and satisfactory level and “we should try to develop economic cooperation between the two countries as well,” Iranian labor minister emphasized.

Referring to the previous meetings, Shariatmadari added, "I am very happy that the meeting was fruitful in February of this year and today we are witnessing the signing of an action plan between the two countries.”

Suitable ways have been provided for the two countries in the fields of cooperation on labor relations, social security, employment and dispatching workforce, he said, adding, “Implementation of provisions of joint action plan can play an important role in strengthening relations between the two countries.”

Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Russian Federation Anton Kotyakov, for his part, stressed the need to develop and strengthen relations between the two countries in the common areas of cooperation and expressed hope that the upcoming meetings between the two ministries would be held in person.

