Complex operation of Army Air Force not to be forgotten: Cmdr

Speaking among students at Shahid Sattari Aeronautical University on Sat., Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari reiterated that Iran’s Army Air Force confronted aggressors during the eight years of Sacred Defense with all its might bravely, adding that complex and important operations of Army Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran will not be forgotten.

Values of the Sacred Defense should be safeguarded in the best form possible, he said, adding, “Effective steps should be taken in line with disseminating the sublime values of the Sacred Defense.”

According to the instructions of Leader of the Islamic Revolution and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Sacred Defense is a treasure for the country and necessary steps should be taken to safeguard it optimally, Sayyari added.

In this regard, students can become more aware of the experiences of war veterans during the eight years of Sacred Defense, he said, adding, “In addition, students can get more familiarity with the sublime values of the Sacred Defense and take advantage of its benefits.”

MA/5140589