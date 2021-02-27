Tehran condemns US airstrikes in E Syria

In a statement on Friday night, the Ministry’s spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh condemned the attacks as a flagrant violation of human rights and international law.

Such attacks against Syria are a continuation of the Israeli regime’s unabated aggression on the Arab country’s territories, he added.

The statement came after US warplanes earlier in the day conducted airstrikes on areas in Syria’s eastern province of Dayr al-Zawr near the Syrian-Iraqi borders, the first of its kind under new American President Joe Biden.

“The attacks … have taken place in a context in which US forces have illegally entered Syrian territory in recent years, occupying areas of the country and plundering its natural resources, including oil," which rightfully belong to the Syrian nation, Khatibzadeh said, according to PressTV.

The airstrikes, which were carried out against facilities used by forces of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), have been met with a negative reaction, with many observers likening Biden’s approach to that of his hawkish predecessor, Donald Trump.

The PMU - better known as Hashd al-Sha’abi - have been fighting remnants of the Takfiri Daesh terror group across border regions of Iraq and Syria in coordination with the governments in both Arab countries.

“Illegal US bases on Syrian soil also train terrorist forces and use them as tools,” Khatibzadeh further said.

A US-led military coalition has been active inside Syria under the pretext of fighting Daesh since September 2014 without any authorization from the Damascus government or a UN mandate. The US military strikes in the Arab country have on many occasions resulted in civilian casualties and failed to fulfill their declared aim of countering terrorism.

Khatibzadeh also lambasted the US attacks as a clear violation of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity that would exacerbate military conflicts and further destabilize the region.

MAH/PR