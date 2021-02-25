US military convoy targeted in Iraq's Babylon Province

The Saberin news channel reported the convoy belonged to the US military and was attacked on Thursday.

In recent months, convoys carrying logistics equipment for US troops stationed at various military bases in Iraq have been targeted by roadside bombs.

These convoys enter Iraq mainly from the Syrian border in the west or the Kuwaiti border in the south.

Many Iraqi groups consider the US forces present in the country to be occupiers and emphasize the immediate withdrawal of these forces from their country.

