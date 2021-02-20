US sends weapons, logistics to its bases in Syria

Local sources told SANA that the so-called international coalition brought in a convoy of weapons and logistic equipment to its illegal military bases in Hasaka countryside from northern Iraq, Sana News reported.

The sources added that the coalition has recently increased the transportation of military and logistic material to its bases in Syria despite it had announced many times that ISIL terrorist organization has been eliminated.

It should be noted that US forces have been reinforcing their bases in Syria in recent months.

