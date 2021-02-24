  1. Politics
Feb 24, 2021, 9:57 AM

At least 67 dead in Ecuador jail riots

At least 67 dead in Ecuador jail riots

TEHRAN, Feb. 24 (MNA) – At least 67 prisoners died on Tuesday during violent riots in three Ecuadorian prisons due to clashes between rival gangs.

The Director of the Comprehensive Care Service for Adults Deprived of Liberty Edmundo Moncayo broke the news at a press conference at the government palace in Quito.

He said, “The numbers are totally awful and I have to painfully report a total of 67 people dead in the three centers of confinement."

The deaths occurred in social rehabilitation centers in the provinces of Guayas (southwest), Cotopaxi (center) and Azuay (south), where about 70 percent of the country's prison population is concentrated.

MR/XINHUA

News Code 170331

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News