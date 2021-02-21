Lifting of all sanctions Iran's firm stance

“Resorting to empty and low-level promises, apparently, Biden tries to present a legitimate image of a democratic United States”, Iranian lawmaker Ebrahim Azizi made the remarks in reaction to Joe Biden’s Thursday move of rescinding Trump’s restoration of UN sanctions on Iran.

Demonstrative actions such as the retrieval of Trump's letter, which has no legal value, or giving promises such as the lifting of restrictions on Iranian diplomats’ travel, cannot be strong reasons to rebuild trust in relations with Iran, he added.

The United States did not fulfill any of its commitments under the JCPOA, while Iran was fully committed to its obligations and this distrust results from Americans' actions, the lawmaker explained.

The shameless crimes of the United States in recent years and its economic terrorism against Iran will not be forgotten through dramatic and deceptive moves, he stressed.

Saying that the complete lifting of all sanctions is Iran's final and firm stance, Azizi stressed that this is the demand of a nation that does not tolerate American bullying.

RHM/5152610