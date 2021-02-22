Briefing on Iran's daily developments

Unity only way to counter US' illegal sanctions

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that establishing unity, amity, and empathy among countries is the only way to confront unilateral and illegal US actions.

Iranian FM, IAEA chief discuss bilateral coop.

Iranian Foreign Minister held a meeting with the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Sunday.

Envoy terms Iran-IAEA meeting ‘fruitful’

Iran’s permanent ambassador to the International Organizations in Vienna Kazem Gharibabadi says today’s meeting between Iranian nuclear chief and IAEA head has been fruitful.

Iran's 71st naval flotilla returns home

The 71st fleet of warships of the Iranian Navy returned to the southern port city of Bandar Abbas on Sunday after a 77-day mission in the international waters.

Iran registers 7,931 COVID-19 cases, 74 deaths in 24 hours

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 7,931 COVID-19 infections and 74 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

Iran-Cuba joint COVID vaccine to get result ahead of others

Iranian Deputy Health Minister said that joint coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccine production between Iran and Cuba will get the result ahead of other vaccines and will be used sooner than other vaccines as well.

Talks to begin once all JCPOA signatories fulfill commitments

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Iran will be open to negotiations on reviving the 2015 nuclear accord once all signatories begin fulfilling their obligations.

Iran to manufacture 100-seat passenger planes: CAO

Iran is planning to start the production line of a 100-seat passenger plane and use IrAn-140 aircraft as a cargo jet, said the head of Iran's Civil Aviation Organization.

Araghchi warns of countdown for Additional Protocol halt

Stating that it does not appear that any action will be taken by the Americans to lift the sanctions by Feb. 23, the Iranian deputy foreign minister said that Iran will suspend the implementation of the Additional Protocol.

