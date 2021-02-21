Briefing on Iran's daily developments

Israel expanding region’s only nuclear bomb factory ‘Dimona’

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Zionist regime is expanding ‘Dimona’, the region’s only nuclear bomb factory.

Iran, Russia discuss regional developments

Iranian ambassador to Moscow and deputy foreign minister of the Russian Federation conferred on regional developments on Saturday.

Leader hails youth’s strong presence in Iran’s vital arenas

Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei praised the significant role that the young generation play in the critical and important issues of the country.

Iran to establish special shipping line to Syria

The Islamic Republic of Iran seeks to launch a regular shipping line from Bandar Abbas to the Syrian port of Latakia.

Iran Anti-narcotics police busts 1,150 tons of drugs in 2020

The anti-narcotics police chief of NAJA said, "In 2020, a total of 1150 tons of narcotics were discovered by Iran's Anti-narcotics apparatus."

Iran COVID-19 update: 7,922 cases, 68 deaths in 24 hours

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 7,922 COVID-19 infections and 68 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

Iran, Afghanistan border reopened after a hiatus

An Afghan official said that the Islam Qala Customs at the Iranian-Afghan border has resumed operation a few days after a massive fire broke out in the customs.

Any signature to return to JCPOA invalid without verification

Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations said that any signature to return to JCPOA is invalid without verification of Tehran.

Iran dealing well with COVID-19 amid cruel sanctions: Rouhani

President Hassan Rouhani hailed the Iranian nation and healthcare system for the battle against the coronavirus, saying the Islamic Republic has been doing well in curbing the pandemic despite the US’ illegal sanctions.

