Iranian army experts overhaul Mirage military aircraft

Experts in the Martyr Habibi Zaham Air Force Base in Mashhad have successfully overhauled a Mirage military aircraft.

The commander of Martyr Habibi Zaham Air Force Base in Mashhad Brigadier General Hamid Mostafavi said about achievement that "Mirage fighter is one of the most advanced aircraft of the Air Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which rank in the fourth generation in terms of technology, and the radar of this aircraft has many capabilities such as tracking and identifying ground and air targets as well as carrying out reconnaissance missions."

Conventional weapons our right, non-negotiable: Kosari

Advisor to the chief commander of IRGC, Brigadier General Esmail Kosari, reiterated that the Islamic Republic of Iran will not negotiate on conventional defense weapons at all.

In an interview with the Yemeni network Al-Maseera, the advisor to the Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Brigadier General Esmail Kosari stressed that Iran will respond vigorously to any aggression against its territory.

"Conventional defense weapons are our right and can absolutely not be negotiated, and this is what all agree on [inside the country]," Kosari said.

Trade resumes at Dogharoon gate between Iran, Afghanistan

The spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) said that trade has resumed at the Dogharoon border crossing between Iran and Afghanistan after a halt due to huge fire.

Seyyed Ruhollah Latifi, the spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) said on Thursday that "About 30 trucks loaded with perishable export goods, mainly fruits and vegetables, entered Afghanistan and Islam Qala customs facility on the other side of the border in Afghanistan."

Landmine explosion in west Iran leaves 2 dead

A landmine explosion on Thursday left two members of a demining team dead in Mehran Governorate in the western Iranian province of Ilam on the border with Iraq.

The two people who were martyred in the landmine explosion on Thursday afternoon were members of a team searching for and neutralizing landmines in the Mehran region with one of them being the leader of the team.

Peace, Friendship message of Iran joint drill in Indian Ocean

The spokesperson of the joint Iranian-Russian naval drill reassured that in the coming years, such joint drills will be participated by a larger number of friend countries in the North Indian Ocean region.

Speaking to Mehr News Agency, the spokesperson of the joint Iranian-Russian naval drill Rear Admiral Gholamreza Tahani said, “The Iran-Russia combined joint exercise of naval security was held for three days in the North Indian Ocean in an area of 17,000 square kilometers."

"Fortunately we were able to achieve all the predetermined goals", he stressed.

Iran, Afghanistan stress building joint science associations

Iran's deputy education minister has met with the head of the Academy of Sciences of Afghanistan (ASA) in Tehran to discuss future cooperation.

Hossein Salar Amoli, Deputy Minister of Science for International Affairs and Head of the Center for International Scientific Cooperation of the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology, met with Abdul Zahir Shakib, Head of the Academy of Sciences of Afghanistan (ASA), to discuss ways to expand international scientific cooperation between the two countries.

Iran football remains 2nd in Asia, 29th in world: FIFA

The national Iranian football team remained the second-best in Asia and they have ranked 29th in the world according to the latest FIFA ranking released on Thursday.

Iran COVID-19 update: 80 deaths, 8,066 cases in 24 hours

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 8,066 COVID-19 infections and 80 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Thursday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 1,550,142 with the death toll standing at 59,264.

According to Lari, 3,679 patients are in critical condition while 1,324,231 patients have recovered.

Rouhani urges US to abide by law, fulfill JCPOA obligations

Iranian President urged the US administration to fulfill its obligations under the Nuclear Deal and abide by UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

Referring to Washington’s pressure on the Islamic Republic of Iran, he expressed hope that the new US administration compensates for previous mistakes and comply with UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

Iran says lifting bans, vaccine equity key to battle COVID

Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations said the battle against the coronavirus pandemic requires a fair distribution of the vaccine among nations as well as the removal of sanctions.

International partners working to achieve equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines appealed on Wednesday for the UN Security Council to ensure people caught in conflict have access to these lifesaving treatments.

In a briefing to the UN Security Council high-level meeting, Iran’s UN envoy, Majid Takht-Ravanchi, said, “COVID-19 is the common enemy of humanity and targets them regardless of race, religion and nationality; to fight against it, the practical cooperation and solidarity of all nations is a necessity.”

