Iran investigating clashes with smugglers on border with Pak.

Saeed Khatibzadeh, the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, reacted to the coverage of recent clashes between fuel smugglers and border security forces by the Pakistani media about how clashes with fuel smugglers occurred in the first place on the Iran-Pakistan border, saying: "The issue is being investigated by the authorized authorities in the Islamic Republic of Iran and considering the delivery of the body of an Iranian during a joint meeting by Pakistan to Iran, this issue is being investigated by authorized high-ranking border guards authorities in the two countries and according to the results of their reports, the necessary measures will be taken by the border guards at the shared borders and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs."

The spokesman comments came after the governor of the Iranian Sistan and Baluchestan Province, "Ahmad Ali Mohabati," said in a meeting with the heads of the Sistan and Baluchestan tribes on Thursday morning that the enemies were trying to endanger the security of the province and were doing everything they could in line with that purpose. "The enemies of the [Islamic Republic] establishment are very angry with this trend and use various plans and plots to stop and prevent the development of the province," Mohabati said.

The provincial governor also said that "Unfortunately, if someone has done something wrong, it will be dealt with," adding that "Unfortunately, three people were killed in the Saravan border incident, two of them in Pakistan and one in Iran, but foreign media covered the incident as if a carnage had taken place in Saravan."

