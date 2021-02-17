Allan Wagner appointed as new Peruvian FM

Wagner served as foreign minister during ex-president Alan Garcia's first term (1985-1990) and later in the administration of Alejandro Toledo (2001-2006).

He served as minister of defense during Garcia's second term (2006-2011) and as Peru's representative before the International Criminal Court at The Hague during a maritime dispute between Peru and Chile, and chaired the Peruvian Chapter of the International Chamber of Commerce, Xinhua reported.

Among other positions, he also held that of Ambassador of Peru in Spain (1988-1990), Venezuela (1990-1992), the United States (2001-2002) and the Netherlands (2008-2014).

MAH/XINHUA