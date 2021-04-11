Iran’s flight to UK still banned due to COVID-19: Roads min.

Mohammad Eslami broke the news in an interview with IRNA on Sunday and reiterated that given the dire consequences behind spread of COVID-19, flights to UK are still prohibited.

Turning to the restriction and prohibition of tour and travel agencies’ activities to neighboring Turkey, the roads minister stated that all tour and travel agencies are duty-bound to fully observe instructions defined by the National Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters.

However, flights to neighboring Turkey are underway due to the bilateral trade exchanges between the two countries since Turkey is a connecting point to other countries in the world, Eslami highlighted.

Turning to the two-week extension of restrictions for travelling to Iraq, the roads minister added that travel to Iraq had been banned due to the dire situation in southern Khuzestan province in terms of sharp rise in spread of COVID-19 so that these restrictions were renewed for another two weeks by the National Coronavirus Combat and Prevention HQ.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Eslami pointed to the transit restrictions to 39 countries in world and stated that all domestic flights to UK are still banned.

Currently, travel to neighboring Iraq and Turkey is prohibited while traveling to other neighboring countries is carried out with fully observing of health protocols and guidelines, Iranian Roads Minister Eslami added.

