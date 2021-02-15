  1. Politics
Feb 15, 2021, 10:29 PM

Two people arrested on gun charges outside WH: Report

Two people arrested on gun charges outside WH: Report

TEHRAN, Feb. 15 (MNA) – Two people, one of whom said they were there to meet with the president, approached US Secret Service officers outside the White House Saturday and were arrested after admitting to having weapons.

The Secret Service said that "during the course of the encounter and subsequent arrests, the individuals posed no immediate danger to any Secret Service.”

At approximately 5:24 p.m., police said a man and a woman approached Secret Service officers "on their own accord" outside of a secured vehicle checkpoint of the White House complex past the western-most crosswalk of 15th Street at Pennsylvania Avenue NW, NBC News reported.

One person said "they were there to meet with the President of the United States and had a letter to deliver to him," police said.

"One of the individuals disclosed the possession of a weapon and was immediately detained and the second individual disclosed the location of an additional weapon in a vehicle nearby," a Secret Service spokesperson said.

After finding that vehicle, the Secret Service said its officers "took possession of the weapon."

The man, who has not been identified, was arrested for possession of a BB gun.

MA/PR

News Code 169999

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News