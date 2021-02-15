Briefing on Iran's daily developments

Iran urges IAEA to ensure confidentiality of information

Iran’s permanent ambassador to the International Organizations in Vienna said that Tehran has urged the IAEA to ensure the confidentiality of information regarding its nuclear program.

Army launches military drill in west Iran

The Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran staged a military drill in Qasr-e Shirin in Kermanshah Province.

Systematic human rights violations ongoing in Bahrain

Today the continuous violation of human rights, suppression of people seeking their own minimalist demands along with al-Khalifa alliance with Zionism can be witnessed in Bahrain, a senior Iranian Parliamentary advisor said.

Israelis to face tough response if cross red lines in Syria

Iranian foreign minister's senior assistant on special political affairs, Ali-Asghar Khaji, warned the Israeli regime against crossing red lines in Syria, in a reference to the Zionists’ alleged air raids on Syrian soil.

Iran counts on purchasing arms from Russia

Iran hopes it will be able to procure arms from Russia to ensure security in the region, Senior Assistant to Iranian Foreign Minister in Special Political Affairs Ali-Asghar Khaji told Sputnik.

Iran COVID-19 update: 7,390 cases, 62 deaths in 24 hours

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 7,390 COVID-19 infections and 62 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

Iran-Russia joint naval drill sending clear message

Referring to Russian and Iranian naval drill, the Deputy Coordinator of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Army said that the joint naval drill with Russia demonstrates the naval authority of Iran's Armed Forces.

Army's Ground Force tests smart missile with 300 km range

The Commander of the Iranian Army's Ground Forces announced the test of a smart missile with the range of 300 km in one of the regions of Iran.

