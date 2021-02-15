Iran, Russia, Turkey to hold another round of Astana talks

Iran, Russian, and Turkey will reportedly hold another round of Astana Peace talks for the 15th time in Sochi, Russia on Tuesday.

Daily Sabah reported that the meeting aims at reviewing the process of the new Syrian constitution.

The three countries issued a joint statement in late January, reiterating their readiness to support the work of the Syrian Constitutional Committee through ongoing cooperation with Syrian representatives and UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen.

Moscow officially invited the Iraqi government on Saturday to attend the Astana peace talks which will review developments in Syria.

The Astana peace talk was initiated by Iran, Russia, and Turkey to find a solution to the conflicts in Syria.

