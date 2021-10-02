  1. Politics
Oct 2, 2021, 9:10 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on October 2

TEHRAN, Oct. 02 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Saturday, October 2.

َAftab:

Army's Conquerers of Kheibar military drill in NW borders, Iranians ready to defend

Ebtekar:

Iran Army Ground Force monitoring any Zionists moves: Cmdr.

Army's military drill displays authority in NW borders 

Etemad:

Conquerers of Kheibar military drill conveys message to ISIL terrorists, Zionists

Etela'at:

Display of authority in NW borders

Iran:

Iran warns against any terrorist presence in region

Javan:

Iran not to allow any changes in NW borders

Kayhan:

Forces of Conquerers of Kheibar military drill ready to punish Zionists

