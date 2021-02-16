Briefing on Iran's daily developments

Iran fully committed to Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE)

In a meeting with visiting Qatari FM, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said, "Iran believes that peace and stability in the region will be achieved with the cooperation and collaboration of countries in the region ONLY.”

Iran informs IAEA of suspending its JCPOA voluntary actions

Iran’s permanent ambassador to the International Organizations in Vienna said that Tehran has informed the IAEA of suspending its voluntary actions under the Nuclear Deal.

Iran, Tajikistan to expand coop. on labor market, employment

The Director-General of International Affairs of Ministry of Cooperative, Labour and Social Welfare said that Iran and Tajikistan will expand relations in the fields of work, employment and technical and vocational education.

Iran, Qatar discuss bilateral relations, regional coop.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met and held talks with Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani in Tehran on Mon. to discuss bilateral talks and regional developments.

Iran, Russia, Turkey to hold another round of Astana talks

Iran, Russian, and Turkey will reportedly hold another round of Astana Peace talks in Sochi to evaluate the Syrian Constitutional Committee.

Iran, Turkey mull over boosting 'tourism' in post-corona era

The fifth meeting of the Joint Technical Committee for Tourism Cooperation between Iran and Turkey was held through video conference.

Iran, Cuba stress expansion of bilateral ties

Iran and Cuba stressed the will to strengthen their amicable ties in different sectors.

Iran-Russia joint naval drill kicks off in Indian Ocean

Russia and Iran have kicked off joint naval drills in the northern part of the Indian Ocean, spokesman for the Russian Embassy in Tehran Maksim Suslov told TASS on Monday.

Iran COVID-19 update: 7,760 cases, 83 deaths in 24 hours

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 7,760 COVID-19 infections and 83 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

