Iran’s sponge iron output exceeds 25.5mn tons in 10 months

Production of sponge iron by the large mining and mineral companies affiliated to the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) in the first 10 months of the current year hit 25,554,399 tons, showing an eight percent hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

In this regard, 2,196,790 tons of sponge iron was produced in the Iranian month of Dey (from Dec. 20, 2020 to Jan. 19, 2021), registering a two percent decline as compared to the same period of last year.

The statistics showed that Islamic Republic of Iran produced 27,907,000 tons of sponge iron last year (ended March 20, 2020), standing at the second place in the world after India.

Islamic Republic of Iran produced 26,359,000 tons of sponge iron in 2018.

After India, Islamic Republic of Iran is second producer of sponge iron in the world.

