Iron ore pellet output volume up 15% in seven months

Accordingly, seven major pelletizing production companies managed to produce 18,006,307 tons of this product from March 21 to Oct. 22, showing a 15 percent hike as compared to the same period of last year.

Statistics showed that these companies produced 15,689,365 tons of iron ore conglomerate from March 21 to Oct. 22, 2019.

It should be noted that seven large pelletizing production companies dispatched 9,716,650 tons of iron ore conglomerate to companies in the first seven months of the current year (from March 21 to Oct. 22), showing a 2 percent hike as compared to a predetermined plan.

MA/FNA13990902000775