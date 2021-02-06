Iran’s steel, mineral exports to China top $1.2bn in 9 months

According to the data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (|IRICA), the value of Iran's cast iron, iron and steel exports to China during the nine-month period reached $773 million.

The mentioned goods had a 15% share in the country’s total exports to China.

Data reviewed by the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture show that the export of copper and its products during the nine calendar months reached $372 million, accounting for 7% of Iran’s total exports to China.

According to the Tehran Chamber, the exports of minerals, including salt, sulfur, soil and stone, gypsum, lime and cement to China passed $79 million during the nine months to December 21, 2020.

Tehran-Beijing trade exchanges in the period passed $13.4 billion, indicating a decrease of 15% compared to the same period last year.

However, China remained Iran’s top trade partner during the period. Accordingly, Iran's exports to China reached 20.6 million tons worth $6.4, while the imports from the East Asian country reached 2.6 million tons worth $7 billion.

Iran’s total non-oil foreign trade stood at 110 million tons worth $52 billion during the nine months ending Dec. 20.

MR/IRN84214004