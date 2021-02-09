Iran’s relations with Eastern countries to thwart US plot: MP

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency on Tue., Shahriar Heidari stated that the United States seeks to isolate Iran in international arena, so that enhancement of relations with the eastern bloc countries will neutralize their goals.

While emphasizing the strengthening relations of the Islamic Republic of Iran with eastern countries and Russia, he added that bolstering relations with neighboring is the first priority of the country. On the other hand, Russian Federation is a powerful country in the world whose policies are consistent with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the lawmaker pointed to the recent visit of Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf to the Russian Federation and added that Iranian Parliament Speaker’s visit to the Russian Federation is in line with deepening bilateral ties between Iran and Russia and thwarting US goal in isolating Iran in international arena.

“We must seek to thwart efforts of the United States and some other countries that their policies are consistent with the US and and thinking of isolating Islamic Republic of Iran. Under such circumstances, we must move towards the countries which are seeking to boost their tie with the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Heidari reiterated.

Russia and China are among the countries that have always established good and amicable relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, he said, adding, “We must seek to deepen our relations with neighboring countries as well.”

Iranian and Russian parliaments can play an important role in deepening the economic and political relations between the two countries, he added.

