Iranian Parl. speaker visiting Russia's State Duma

TEHRAN, Feb. 09 (MNA) – In the course of second day of his visit to the Russian Federation, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf attended the State Duma of Russian Federation on Mon. and held talks with his Russian counterpart.

In this meeting, Ghalibaf delivered the message of Leader of the Islamic Revolution to the Russian government.

It should be noted that visiting Iranian Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf met with the President of Council of Russian Federation and delivered speech among Russian thinkers and intellectuals at Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences.